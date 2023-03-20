Share Email

Alin Panaitiu has released version 6.0 of Lunar with several new features for the display brightness control utility. The upgraded app can now read the real brightness value in nits from Apple displays and sync it more accurately to other monitors (only with M-series Macs), allows Sync Mode to be used on all setups (even where there’s no Apple display to sync from), improves the speed and efficiency of the adaptive algorithm for a responsive auto-learning curve, ensures that DIY ambient light sensors connect faster to Lunar, updates the API used by the Blackout feature on M-series Macs running macOS 13 Ventura, adds a keyboard shortcut for connecting a Sidecar device, and improves support for brightness/volume control using DDC for the integrated HDMI port of the M1 and M2 chips. ($23 new, free update, 20.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)