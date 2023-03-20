Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Lunar 6.0

Alin Panaitiu has released version 6.0 of Lunar with several new features for the display brightness control utility. The upgraded app can now read the real brightness value in nits from Apple displays and sync it more accurately to other monitors (only with M-series Macs), allows Sync Mode to be used on all setups (even where there’s no Apple display to sync from), improves the speed and efficiency of the adaptive algorithm for a responsive auto-learning curve, ensures that DIY ambient light sensors connect faster to Lunar, updates the API used by the Blackout feature on M-series Macs running macOS 13 Ventura, adds a keyboard shortcut for connecting a Sidecar device, and improves support for brightness/volume control using DDC for the integrated HDMI port of the M1 and M2 chips. ($23 new, free update, 20.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Lunar 6.0

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum