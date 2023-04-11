Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Alin Panaitiu has released version 6.1 of Lunar with Clock Mode improvements. The display brightness control utility adds a sub-zero dimming range (which can be disabled from the Controls menu) and algorithm variations—fully automated (Clock Mode overrides manual adjustments) and user-controlled (Clock Mode respects manual adjustments). The update also adds a Send Volume to All Monitors setting that’s helpful for setups with multiple similar monitors, renames the Options button to Settings and the Preferences button to Display Settings, fixes an annoying macOS bug that resets the brightness of Apple displays to 50% after wake, and removes the now-unnecessary jitterAfterWake setting. ($23 new, free update, 21 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)