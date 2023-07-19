Lunar 6.2.1

Share Email

Alin Panaitiu has issued version 6.2 of Lunar with various improvements for the display brightness control utility, including quashing the beep sound when making fine volume adjustments. The release adds specific inputs for LG monitors where input switching blinks the monitor but doesn’t actually switch the input, fixes VCP code for LG-specific inputs, addresses zero coordinates in the interface even when location is available, and shows when Location Mode lacks permissions to request actual coordinates. Version 6.2.1 was subsequently released to fix auto-learning logic for contrast and ensure brightness and contrast values don’t overshoot the min/max values. ($23 new, free update, 21.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)