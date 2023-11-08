Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Lunar 6.3

Alin Panaitiu has issued version 6.3 of Lunar with improvements and bug fixes for the display brightness control utility. The update now attempts to use lux sensors of Apple external monitors when available, uses window average for sensor lux when adapting Auto XDR, shrinks the size of the menu bar icon, works around a display connection bug in macOS 14 Sonoma when fetching display info while disconnected, fixes OSD chiclets disappearing in Sonoma, and resolves a hang that occurred when saving display state while restarting from a crash. ($23 new, free update, 20.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Lunar 6.3

