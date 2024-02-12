Share Email



Alin Panaitiu has released version 6.6 of Lunar with a new approach for unlocking the 1600nits of brightness in Apple’s XDR displays. This enhancement won’t clip colors in HDR content, and the system’s adaptive brightness keeps working and uses the full range. The display brightness control utility updates the Change Screen Preset Shortcut to let you unlock various functions locked by macOS, allows overlay dimming to work on AirPlay screens when a MacBook is in Blackout, automatically uses the mirroring method for Blackout when a MacBook is connected to a wireless display, ensures that Night Mode disables after unchecking it, fixes app hanging when initializing Location Services, and ensures Dark Mode is no longer erroneously disabled. ($23 new, free update, 22.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)