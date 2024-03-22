Lunar 6.7.3

Share Email



Alin Panaitiu released version 6.7.2 of Lunar to provide more accurate nits readings for Apple displays and prepare for the upcoming (and as yet unnamed) macOS 15. The display brightness control utility now shows when brightness is locked by the reference preset in the user interface, provides a precise nits-based Sync Mode even when HDR content is visible, improves detection of virtual displays, enhances DDC-to-monitor matching by using the hardware port where possible, allows skipping missing displays when using the Set Monitor as Main shortcut, resolves a possible crash when fetching reference presets on external monitors, and fixes system lag when CoreAudio devices take too long to respond. Shortly after this release, version 6.7.3 was issued to address an issue causing too much energy usage on some systems. ($23 new, free update, 22.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)