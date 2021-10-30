macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 and Security Update 2021-007 Catalina
Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 and Security Update 2021-007 for macOS 10.15 Catalina, patching 21 security vulnerabilities in Big Sur and 18 vulnerabilities in Catalina. Both updates address multiple issues related to malicious files executing arbitrary code with kernel privileges and resolve a logic issue that could allow a person with physical access to an iOS device to determine characteristics of a user’s password in a secure text entry field. We have heard some early complaints of problems after updating Catalina—if you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, Big Sur release notes, Catalina release notes, macOS 11 and 10.15)
After Security Update 2021-007 for Catalina, Google Earth Pro is crashing…
This is the case also for Stellarium and RStudio
Google Drive for desktop appears to work but with some new flaws.
After reinstalling Catalina (command-R on startup) without the Security Update 2021-007, Google Earth Pro works again!
This confirms that the Security Update 2021-007 of Catalina is indeed the cause of the systematic crash of Google Earth Pro…
Frankly, it is annoying to see that security improvements (which are welcome) completely block the use of competing software…
So, to continue to use these software, you must accept a higher level of risk !
The simple truth is that the tests prior to this update were not conducted with the required rigor and efficiency.
As a result, the affected users have to waste many hours to remove this update or abandon the tools they use…
I also notice that more than 24 hours after my report (with the sending of a good ten crash logs), the problem is not recognized and there is no commitment to solve it…
I am running MacOS 10.15.7 on a MacBookPro Intel
