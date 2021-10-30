macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 and Security Update 2021-007 Catalina

Share Facebook

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 and Security Update 2021-007 for macOS 10.15 Catalina, patching 21 security vulnerabilities in Big Sur and 18 vulnerabilities in Catalina. Both updates address multiple issues related to malicious files executing arbitrary code with kernel privileges and resolve a logic issue that could allow a person with physical access to an iOS device to determine characteristics of a user’s password in a secure text entry field. We have heard some early complaints of problems after updating Catalina—if you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, Big Sur release notes, Catalina release notes, macOS 11 and 10.15)