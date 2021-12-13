Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 and Security Update 2021-008 Catalina

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 and Security Update 2021-008 for macOS 10.15 Catalina, patching 31 security vulnerabilities in Big Sur and 28 vulnerabilities in Catalina. Both updates address a couple of Bluetooth-related issues that could either disclose kernel memory or execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, resolve a Wi-Fi issue that could allow a local user to cause unexpected system termination, and solve two logic issues that could allow a malicious application to bypass Gatekeeper checks. If you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, Big Sur release notes, Catalina release notes, macOS 11 and 10.15)

Comments About macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 and Security Update 2021-008 Catalina

