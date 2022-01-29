Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 and Security Update 2022-001 Catalina

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 and Security Update 2022-001 for macOS 10.15 Catalina, patching seven security vulnerabilities in Big Sur and five in Catalina. Both updates address a buffer overflow issue with improved memory handling to prevent malicious applications from executing arbitrary code with kernel privileges, improve PackageKit validation to prevent access to restricted files, and improve checks in TCC (Transparency, Consent, and Control) to prevent applications from bypassing certain privacy preferences. If you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, Big Sur release notes, Catalina release notes, macOS 11 and 10.15)

Comments About macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 and Security Update 2022-001 Catalina

