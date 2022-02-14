macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 and Security Update 2022-002 Catalina

Share Facebook

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 and Security Update 2022-002 for macOS 10.15 Catalina to patch security vulnerabilities in Big Sur and Catalina. Unfortunately, we have no information about the content of these updates since the Apple Security Updates page says there are no published CVE entries for either download (perhaps implying that Apple has identified the vulnerabilities internally). You can download these updates using Software Update on Macs running either Big Sur or Catalina. If you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 11 and 10.15)