macOS Big Sur 11.6.8 and Security Update 2022-005 Catalina

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.8 and Security Update 2022-005 for macOS 10.15 Catalina. The updates patch 29 security vulnerabilities in both Big Sur and Catalina, covering such usual suspects as ImageIO, the Kernel, Intel Graphics Driver, and Spotlight. You can download these updates using Software Update on Macs running Big Sur or Catalina. It’s worth waiting a week or so before installing to make sure these updates don’t introduce any bugs; if you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 11 and 10.15)