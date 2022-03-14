macOS Big Sur 11.6.5 and Security Update 2022-003 Catalina
Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.5 and Security Update 2022-003 for macOS 10.15 Catalina, patching 19 security vulnerabilities in Big Sur and 16 in Catalina. Both updates address multiple AppleScript- and kernel-privilege-related issues and resolve a problem with QuickTime Player that could allow a plug-in to inherit the app’s permissions and access user data. The Big Sur update also improves Siri validation to prevent a person with physical access to a device from obtaining some location information from the Lock screen. You can download these updates using Software Update on Macs running either Big Sur or Catalina. It’s worth waiting a week or two before installing to make sure these updates introduce any bugs; if you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 11 and 10.15)
For what it is worth, my mid 2015 iMac 27 inch (can’t update beyond Big Sur) won’t even acknowledge the Big Sur update using Software Update. This also applied to 11.6.4. Anybody else had this problem?
It can take an install’s own softwareupdate engine up to 24 hours to become aware of the newest update, and once aware it adds a random delay of up to 72 hours before informing the user that such an update is available (which
sudo /bin/launchctl kickstart -k system/com.apple.softwareupdatedusually resets). Apple does this to stop the entire planet from pummeling Apple’s servers & CDNs simultaneously. A restart will be required if you use that Terminal command.
That is very helpful and thanks. In fact I have been trying to update 11.6.4 more or less since it came out (I habitually wait for about a month before updating anyway - usually Adam’s advice) and was wondering whyI was having problems. Just to clarify, are you saying that if I try to update before the update is for my Mac, I will have to use the sudo parameters each time? Again many thanks.
That has been the experience of many, many enterprise ITs attempting to get updates immediately after release recently. Even the old way of using -R doesn’t seem to work now in Software Updates.
