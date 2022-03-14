Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

macOS Big Sur 11.6.5 and Security Update 2022-003 Catalina

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.5 and Security Update 2022-003 for macOS 10.15 Catalina, patching 19 security vulnerabilities in Big Sur and 16 in Catalina. Both updates address multiple AppleScript- and kernel-privilege-related issues and resolve a problem with QuickTime Player that could allow a plug-in to inherit the app’s permissions and access user data. The Big Sur update also improves Siri validation to prevent a person with physical access to a device from obtaining some location information from the Lock screen. You can download these updates using Software Update on Macs running either Big Sur or Catalina. It’s worth waiting a week or two before installing to make sure these updates introduce any bugs; if you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 11 and 10.15)

Comments About macOS Big Sur 11.6.5 and Security Update 2022-003 Catalina

