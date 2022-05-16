macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 and Security Update 2022-004 Catalina

Share Facebook

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 and Security Update 2022-004 for macOS 10.15 Catalina, patching 40 security vulnerabilities in Big Sur and 33 in Catalina. Both updates address multiple Intel Graphics Driver-related issues that could allow malicious apps to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, as well as AppleScript vulnerabilities and an issue with CoreTypes that could allow an app to bypass Gatekeeper checks. You can download these updates using Software Update on Macs running Big Sur or Catalina. It’s worth waiting a week or so before installing to make sure these updates don’t introduce any bugs; if you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 11 and 10.15)