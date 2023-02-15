macOS Big Sur 11.7.4
Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 with no release notes apart from a comment on the Apple Security Updates page that it “has no published CVE entries.” In other words, it’s a security update, but Apple isn’t saying what it fixes, which is somewhat out of the ordinary. It’s also unusual for Apple to update Big Sur without a similar update to macOS 12 Monterey. It’s worth installing, but if Apple isn’t going to provide details, I can’t recommend any urgency. If you notice any problems, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 12 and macOS 11)
“This update has no published CVE entries” so may not actually be security related beyond facilitating an update to Safari 16.3.1 (16614.4.6.11.7).
