Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 with no release notes apart from a comment on the Apple Security Updates page that it “has no published CVE entries.” In other words, it’s a security update, but Apple isn’t saying what it fixes, which is somewhat out of the ordinary. It’s also unusual for Apple to update Big Sur without a similar update to macOS 12 Monterey. It’s worth installing, but if Apple isn’t going to provide details, I can’t recommend any urgency. If you notice any problems, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 12 and macOS 11)