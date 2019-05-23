macOS Mojave 10.14.5 Supplemental Update for MacBook Pro (2018, 2019)

Share Facebook

Apple has released macOS Mojave 10.14.5 Supplemental Update 2 for the 15-inch MacBook Pro models from 2018 and 2019 with T2 Security Chips and a Touch Bar (learn more about the T2 chip from this Apple Support page). The only detail from the release notes for the update is that it addresses a firmware issue involving the T2 Security Chip. This supplemental update is available from Software Update or direct download from Apple’s Support Downloads site. (Free, 952.9 MB, macOS 10.14.5+)