macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update 2
Apple has released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update 2 to improve macOS security (think of it as a re-release of a popular movie, but with a new bonus scene). The update addresses an out-of-bounds read with improved input validation to prevent a remote attacker from causing unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution. This supplemental update (build number 18G103) is available from Software Update or Apple’s Support Downloads page, where it is confusingly listed without the version number. (Free, 1.26 GB, macOS 10.14.6)
Had a problem with Apple Pay that required archiving keychain and entering some passwords again.
I was not able to do this with Gmail password in Apple Mail until I installed this update
If you go to System Preferences > Software Update > and click on the blue More Info, you can select the Security Update and deselect the Safari 13 update if you so choose (I did)
Thanks for reminding us of that, @raykloss! I’ve avoided upgrading to Safari 13 too, and even though Safari 13.0.1 is out, I’m holding off for a bit longer until I have a chance to evaluate all the issues people have been reporting.
I’d hold off a bit longer, Adam. I’m using 13.0.1, and I was interviewing a patient yesterday and transcribing her life story into our web-based EMR when I got the dreaded Safari White Screen of Death. I tried toggling reader view but it didn’t help. I ended up losing about half an hour of the story
–Ron
