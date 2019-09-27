Share Facebook

Apple has released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update 2 to improve macOS security (think of it as a re-release of a popular movie, but with a new bonus scene). The update addresses an out-of-bounds read with improved input validation to prevent a remote attacker from causing unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution. This supplemental update (build number 18G103) is available from Software Update or Apple’s Support Downloads page, where it is confusingly listed without the version number. (Free, 1.26 GB, macOS 10.14.6)