Apple has released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update to fix “an issue that may prevent certain Macs from waking from sleep properly.” While Apple hasn’t published any other specific information about this update, Howard Oakley notes on his Eclectic Light Company blog that four MacBook Pro models have received EFI firmware updates: the 15-inch models from 2016 and 2017 (MacBookPro13,2 and MacBookPro13,3) and the 13-inch models with four Thunderbolt 3 ports from 2016 and 2017 (MacBookPro14,2 and MacBookPro14,3; see this Apple support page for a list of all MacBook Pro models). This supplemental update is available from Software Update or Apple’s Support Downloads site. (Free, 954.8 MB, macOS 10.14.6)