Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update

Apple has released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update to fix “an issue that may prevent certain Macs from waking from sleep properly.” While Apple hasn’t published any other specific information about this update, Howard Oakley notes on his Eclectic Light Company blog that four MacBook Pro models have received EFI firmware updates: the 15-inch models from 2016 and 2017 (MacBookPro13,2 and MacBookPro13,3) and the 13-inch models with four Thunderbolt 3 ports from 2016 and 2017 (MacBookPro14,2 and MacBookPro14,3; see this Apple support page for a list of all MacBook Pro models). This supplemental update is available from Software Update or Apple’s Support Downloads site. (Free, 954.8 MB, macOS 10.14.6)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum