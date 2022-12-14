Skip to content
Adam Engst

macOS Monterey 12.6.2 and Big Sur 11.7.2

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.6.2 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.2 to patch 13 and 10 security vulnerabilities, respectively. You can download these security updates using Software Update on Macs running Monterey or Big Sur. Although Apple doesn’t say that any of these vulnerabilities have been exploited in the wild, we recommend updating fairly soon. If you notice any problems, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 12 and macOS 11)

