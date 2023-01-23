macOS Monterey 12.6.3 and Big Sur 11.7.3

Share Email

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.6.3 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.3 to patch 14 and 7 security vulnerabilities, respectively. Both include patches for kernel vulnerabilities, a WebKit issue (also dealt with in the Safari 16.3 release), and a Screen Time privacy issue that could make it possible for an app to access information about your contacts. You can download these security updates using Software Update on Macs running Monterey or Big Sur. Although Apple doesn’t say that any of these vulnerabilities have been exploited in the wild, we recommend updating fairly soon. If you notice any problems, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 12 and macOS 11)