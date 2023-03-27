Skip to content
Adam Engst 1 comment

macOS Monterey 12.6.4 and Big Sur 11.7.5

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.6.4 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.5 to patch 24 and 23 security vulnerabilities, respectively. You can download these security updates using Software Update on Macs running Monterey or Big Sur. Although Apple doesn’t say that any of these vulnerabilities have been exploited in the wild, we recommend updating fairly soon. If you notice any problems, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 12 and macOS 11)

  1. Fun fact for users who don’t have their browser language set to English: The link in the Software Update panel that supposedly has information about the content of the updates points to Apple security updates - Apple Support, which for me redirects to Apple-Sicherheitsupdates - Apple Support (DE) (German is set as the preferred language in my browser). But that page has not yet been updated with the Safari and macOS updates (the latest it shows is the GarageBand update from March 7).
    Until I investigated that today for some reason, it had annoyed me for years that the information was never there when it should have been, making it hard to evaluate whether an update was urgent. It never occurred to me that the pages just hadn’t been translated, even though the updates were already being pitched for download. :man_facepalming:

