macOS Monterey 12.6 and Big Sur 11.7

Apple has released macOS 12.6 Monterey and macOS Big Sur 11.7 to patch 8 security vulnerabilities in Monterey and 10 vulnerabilities in Big Sur, with specific patches for iMovie, Maps, and the kernel. You can download these updates using Software Update on Macs running Monterey or Big Sur. Since some of the kernel vulnerabilities are being actively exploited in the wild, we recommend installing these updates immediately. If you notice any problems after updating, please let us know in the comments. (Free, various sizes, macOS 12 and macOS 11)