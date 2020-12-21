Share Facebook

Apple has released macOS Server 5.11, adding new restrictions, payloads, and commands for Profile Manager and now requiring macOS 11 Big Sur or later. For macOS, the update enables you to install managed apps, manage a local user’s short name, enable direct downloads from associated domains, configure Auto Advance, and skip the Accessibility pane in Setup Assistant and show Server Activation Lock Bypass Code in the device security info. For iOS, you can install non-removable managed apps, override the previous password in Exchange ActiveSync, include eSIM Identifier EID in device info, and allow Notification previews on the lock screen. ($19.99 new, free update, 66.1 MB, release notes, 11+)