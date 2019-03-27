Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

macOS Server 5.8

Apple has released macOS Server 5.8 with enhancements for Profile Manager. For macOS, you can now export a predefined set of device information values for specified devices using the new command-line tool exportDeviceInfo, configure new restrictions for screenshot and remote screen observation, manage Apple Remote Desktop access, and configure managed classes on student Mac computers. For iOS, you can enable or disable Voice and Data Roaming and Personal Hotspot, display the phone number, ICCID, and IMEI details of enrolled Dual SIM devices, and configure restrictions for Personal Hotspot modification and disabling server-side Siri logging. ($19.99 new, free update, 87.8 MB, release notes, 10.14+)

