Agen Schmitz

macOS Server 5.9

Apple has released macOS Server 5.9, adding new restrictions, payloads, and commands for Profile Manager and now requiring macOS 10.15 Catalina or later. For macOS, the update enables you to create profiles that skip the Screen Time and TouchID panes in Setup Assistant, configure automatic macOS updates and app updates, support Web-based authentication for Device Enrollment Program, and manage Activation Lock settings on Catalina-enrolled Macs. For iOS, you can configure new supervised-only restrictions to allow external drive access in the Files app, continuous path keyboards, and turn Wi-Fi off or on, plus skip various panes in Setup Assistant. ($19.99 new, free update, 66.1 MB, release notes, 10.15+)

Comments About macOS Server 5.9

