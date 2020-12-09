Share Facebook

Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.10 with a new app icon for macOS 11 Big Sur. More importantly, the Apple product database app now includes detailed information about recent major Apple hardware updates and releases, including the M1-based Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro; iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max; and HomePod mini. It also covers macOS 11 Big Sur, adds the startup chime for recent Mac models, updates the Maximum OS entry based on the system requirements of Big Sur, and updates Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products. (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 149 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)