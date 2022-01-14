Mactracker 7.11.1

Share Facebook

After a bit of a layoff, Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.11 with detailed information about recent major Apple hardware updates and releases, including the new M1-based MacBook Pro, iPhone 13, and Apple Watch Series 7. The update also covers macOS 12 Monterey, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. More specifically, the release adds power port information to MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models, updates support status for Apple’s latest vintage and obsolete products, and adds support for running in Monterey. Shortly after being issued, Mactracker was updated to version 7.11.1 to fix an issue that prevented History from displaying for certain models. (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 171 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)