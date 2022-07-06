Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

Mactracker 7.11.3

Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.11.3 with detailed information about recent major Apple hardware updates and releases, including the new M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, Studio Display, fifth-generation iPad Air, and third-generation iPhone SE. It also incorporates details about the three flavors of the Magic Keyboard: with Lock Key, with Touch ID, and with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad. The venerable all-things-Apple database also gains details on the latest macOS and iOS releases, updates Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products, and fixes a crash that could occur when using tabs on M1 and M2 Macs. (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 176 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.