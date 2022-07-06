Share Facebook

Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.11.3 with detailed information about recent major Apple hardware updates and releases, including the new M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, Studio Display, fifth-generation iPad Air, and third-generation iPhone SE. It also incorporates details about the three flavors of the Magic Keyboard: with Lock Key, with Touch ID, and with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad. The venerable all-things-Apple database also gains details on the latest macOS and iOS releases, updates Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products, and fixes a crash that could occur when using tabs on M1 and M2 Macs. (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 176 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)