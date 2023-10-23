Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Mactracker 7.12.11

Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.12.11 to catch up with recent Apple hardware and operating system releases. The update adds detailed information about the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, macOS 14 Sonoma, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. The release also adds processor and application architecture support to macOS releases, updates Maximum OS based on the system requirements of the latest OS releases, and updates Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products. (Free from the Mactracker website or the Mac App Store, 210.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Mactracker 7.12.11

