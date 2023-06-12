Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mactracker 7.12.4

Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.12.4, enhancing the My Models feature with improved validation for entered dates and added recurring warranty coverage selection. The update also adds details for the latest operating system releases, adds Board ID information to recent Intel-based Mac models, and updates Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products. (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 185 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Mactracker 7.12.4

