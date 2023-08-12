Mactracker 7.12.7

Share Email

Ian Page has released a few updates this summer to Mactracker, his popular encyclopedia of Apple products. Version 7.12.7 takes a trip on the WABAC Machine and adds entries for Apple’s 400K External Drive, Macintosh 800K External Drive, and Apple FDHD / SuperDrive. The release also adds processor manufacturing process to iOS devices and firmware update info to Studio Display (2022). Since June, Page has also released version 7.12.6 to add processor manufacturing process to PowerPC G3 and later Mac models and details on the latest OS releases, and version 7.12.5 to add the latest Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air (15-inch, M2) releases. (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 185 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)