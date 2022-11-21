Share Email

Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.12 with detailed information about recent major Apple hardware updates and releases, including the new iPad and iPad Pro models, iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch SE, and more. It also covers recent major updates to Apple operating systems (including macOS 13 Ventura and iOS 16), updates the Maximum OS entries based on the system requirements of the latest operating system releases, and updates Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products. (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 182 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)