Mactracker 7.7.6
Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.7.6 with detailed information about major Apple hardware updates from the past couple of months, including the Mac mini (see “It Lives! Apple Announces Pro-Focused Mac mini,” 30 October 2018), MacBook Air (see “New MacBook Air Is a Compelling Upgrade in a Confusing Laptop Lineup,” 30 October 2018), as well as the newest iPhone models (see “Apple Focuses on X Appeal with the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max,” 12 September 2018). It also covers the most recent major updates to Apple operating systems, updates the Maximum OS entry based on the system requirements of macOS 10.14 Mojave, fixes an issue that caused poor performance on certain systems, and updates Support Status for Apple’s latest Vintage and Obsolete products. (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 113 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
