Moth Software has released Mail Archiver X 5.0 (last covered in “Converting Email from Eudora: Why I No Longer Live at the P.O.,” 6 September 2011), bringing encryption capabilities and support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave. The email archiver updates the mail parser, improves its speed, loads inline images into the mail preview, and provides an option to download and save external images. The release also adds support for sending emails when there is a proxy, displays progress when reindexing and checking existing PDF files, replaces StatHat with Google Analytics for app statistics, adds buttons for selecting or deselecting all mailboxes in the mailbox selection area, and improves Unicode searching.

If you purchased Mail Archiver X after 1 February 2018, you can upgrade to version 5.0 for free (licenses purchased on or before that date are eligible for a 50% discount). A free trial is available, which can be used in demo mode for 10 calendar days, after which archives can be opened but new emails can’t be added. ($44.95 new, free update, 151 MB, release notes, 10.11+)