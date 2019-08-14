Share Facebook

Uncomplex has released Mailplane 4.1.4, adding support for the Simplify Gmail extension, which Michael Leggett (co-founder of Google Inbox) created to bring back the cleaner interface of the now-defunct Google Inbox. The Gmail-specific email client also gains compatibility with the forthcoming macOS 10.15 Catalina, adds support for the DEVONthink 3 public beta, auto-updates Chrome extensions, returns toolbar customizations to working order, fixes a bug that prevented Mailplane from restoring into full screen on startup, and resolves an issue where the unread message counter and notifications didn’t show for some users. ($29.95 new, free update, 68.8 MB, release notes, 10.12+)