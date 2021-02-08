Share Facebook

Uncomplex has released Mailplane 4.3.1, a maintenance update for the Gmail-specific email client that adds support for the new Google Calendar offline mode (enabling you to view, but not edit, events from four weeks prior or any time in the future). The update also improves Save Clip > DEVONthink to now import the whole message (including attachments), adjusts the Dark mode style of checkboxes in macOS 11 Big Sur, improves password filling functionality, supports Option-Command arrow keys to switch tabs to the left and right, and fixes a bug that caused Mailplane content to get blurry after changing screen resolutions. ($29.95 new, free update, 78.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)