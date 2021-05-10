Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Mailplane 4.3.2

Uncomplex has released Mailplane 4.3.2, a maintenance update for the Gmail-specific email client that adds a new Resize Inline Images preference option that automatically shrinks large images for better readability. The update also ensures that the Grammarly and Boomerang extensions work properly with Mailplane, adds support for Gmail’s new compose button, enables you to edit bookmark links, automatically refreshes your inbox if Mailplane detects a difference between its notifier counter and Gmail’s counter, displays all calendar notifications (not just the first one of an event), brings back PDF clipping for DEVONthink, fixes the share extension for PowerPoint, and resolves an issue that prevented the Alfred app from sending a message with an attachment. ($29.95 new, free update, 78.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Mailplane 4.3.2

