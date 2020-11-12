Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Uncomplex has released Mailplane 4.3, bringing support for macOS 11.0 Big Sur but not for the upcoming Apple silicon Macs at this time (see “Apple M1 Chip Powers New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini,” 10 November 2020). The Gmail-specific email client also adds a Save Clip feature as a new Clipboard option (enabling you to copy the current message as Markdown), displays in the menu bar if an account has been signed out in the background, resolves a crash that occurred when canceling Insert Screenshot with the Escape key, and adds a preference option to uncheck the Enable GPU Rendering option to help save battery life. ($29.95 new, free update, 78.2 MB, release notes, 10.12+)