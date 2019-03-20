Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Red Sweater Software has released MarsEdit 4.3 with improvements to the user interface and handling of uploaded GIF images. The blog editor now supports resizing animated GIFs while preserving animation, fixes a bug that caused some GIF images to be uploaded as empty files, and resolves an issue where GIF images uploaded to Tumblr blogs were converted to PNG format. Interface improvements refine Dark mode in the Media Manager, improve status messages, and ensure the size of preview window content matches what’s seen in Web browsers. ($49.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 15.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

