MarsEdit 4.4.2

Red Sweater Software released MarsEdit 4.4 with improved performance for blog refreshing, now showing posts as they load when possible. The release adds the Micro.blog platform as an officially supported publishing system, enabling you to edit Page and Post type entries, send Draft status posts to the server, and download the entire history of posts. The blog editor also restores the capability to type to select items in the media manager icon view, returns drag-and-drop capability from the Published tab of the Media Manager, and ensures the View on Web menu item is enabled whenever a published blog post is selected.

Shortly after this release, Red Sweater issued two maintenance releases to fix a bug that prevented changes like setting categories from working when editing an existing WordPress post and address a performance issue that could occur when publishing to a blog with a large number of posts (version 4.4.1), plus address a crash while adding a new blog (version 4.4.2). ($49.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 15.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)