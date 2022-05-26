Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

MarsEdit 4.5.8

Red Sweater Software released MarsEdit 4.5.8 with improved performance and reliability of the main window preview of blog posts. The blog editor constrains large images visually to fit the width of the Rich Editor, adds reset buttons in preferences to restore default fonts and colors, ensures search now matches when words are found separately in a given post, improves VoiceOver accessibility of font preferences, fixes a bug that prevented the site icon from loading for some blogs, resolves a repeated error alert when refreshing an unconfigured blog, and prevents a hang that could occur when trying to upload an attachment on a blog that only supports the legacy Blogger API. ($49.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 21.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About MarsEdit 4.5.8

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum