Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Red Sweater Software released MarsEdit 4.5.8 with improved performance and reliability of the main window preview of blog posts. The blog editor constrains large images visually to fit the width of the Rich Editor, adds reset buttons in preferences to restore default fonts and colors, ensures search now matches when words are found separately in a given post, improves VoiceOver accessibility of font preferences, fixes a bug that prevented the site icon from loading for some blogs, resolves a repeated error alert when refreshing an unconfigured blog, and prevents a hang that could occur when trying to upload an attachment on a blog that only supports the legacy Blogger API. ($49.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 21.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)