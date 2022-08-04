MarsEdit 4.6
Red Sweater Software has issued MarsEdit 4.6, updating the Share Extension to support opening images from the Share menu of other apps. The release also adds a new Color Scheme preference for selecting Dark, Light, or System appearance, improves the appearance of color preference indicators on a future update to macOS, fixes a bug that caused incorrect character count when HTML entities were included in posts, resolves an issue that caused the Media Manager selected blog to change unexpectedly, and makes a couple of enhancements to Micro.blog publishing. ($49.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 22.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)