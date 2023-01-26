MarsEdit 5.0.2

Share Email

In December, Red Sweater Software released version 5 of its MarsEdit blogging app, a major upgrade with several new features. MarsEdit 5.0 introduced a Micropost interface for streamlined publishing of short-form posts, a new Markdown syntax highlighting in plain text mode, and a revamped rich editor based on modern WebKit2 for improved performance and reliability. It also unveiled a new inline find/replace interface and an updated app icon.

MarsEdit has now been updated to version 5.0.2, addressing some issues with the plain text mode (flickering text and a crash when editing), resolving a crash that could occur when editing in plain text mode, fixing a bug that caused Tumblr Photo posts with large images to make the post editor window too large, and ensuring that clicking the circle in the calendar date editor jumps to today.

MarsEdit 5 is now priced at $59.95, and upgrading from version 4 costs $29.95. Purchases made on or after 1 June 2022 are entitled to a free upgrade. If you bought MarsEdit 4 from the Mac App Store, you can unlock the version 5 upgrade via an in-app purchase. ($59.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 20.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)