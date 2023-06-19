Share Email

Red Sweater Software has released MarsEdit 5.0.5, restoring the capability to get and set the post kind via AppleScript. The blogging app changes the default link color and HTML string color to a different shade of blue, fixes tab key order when tabbing out of the Find panel, increases the rich editor text font size slightly, fixes a bug that could cause a file inserted into a new post to disappear after editing other fields, and resolves an issue that prevented the preview content from loading when first opening the Preview Template editor. ($59.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 21 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)