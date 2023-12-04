Share Email



Red Sweater Software has released MarsEdit 5.1 with support for Mastodon, enabling you to download, edit, and publish to any Mastodon service. The blogging app also collects some microposting panel enhancements (adding the ability to resize, add images, view character count, and more), updates Micro.blog character limits to match current standards, enables you to add multiple photos in Tumblr Photo posts, improves performance when sorting a large number of blog posts with content-derived titles, auto-converts HEIC images to JPEG instead of PNG, revises the Safari extension toolbar icon to look consistent with other extension icons, fixes a bug that sometimes caused spell checking to fail in Plain Text editing mode, and resolves several crashes. ($59.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 21.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)