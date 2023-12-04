Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

MarsEdit 5.1

Red Sweater Software has released MarsEdit 5.1 with support for Mastodon, enabling you to download, edit, and publish to any Mastodon service. The blogging app also collects some microposting panel enhancements (adding the ability to resize, add images, view character count, and more), updates Micro.blog character limits to match current standards, enables you to add multiple photos in Tumblr Photo posts, improves performance when sorting a large number of blog posts with content-derived titles, auto-converts HEIC images to JPEG instead of PNG, revises the Safari extension toolbar icon to look consistent with other extension icons, fixes a bug that sometimes caused spell checking to fail in Plain Text editing mode, and resolves several crashes. ($59.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 21.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About MarsEdit 5.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum