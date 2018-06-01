Share Facebook

RedleX has issued Mellel 4.1.2, a maintenance update for the word processor built for long-form writing. The release rewrites the Attributes Replace function to scan all parts of the document (including headers/footers and inside document styles), resolves a crash that occurred with documents containing an empty string for “see” or “see also” in the index, fixes a bug that caused PDF exports to an external disk to publish without a table of contents, adjusts and improves the sizing of table views relative to the scroll view scrollers, and patches some memory leaks. ($59 new from RedleX and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, free update, 84.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)