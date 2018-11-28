Share Facebook

Mellel has issued Mellel 4.1.4 with a feast of bug fixes for the word processor built for long-form writing. The release fixes a regression that caused Mellel to fail to move the cursor using the cursor keys after a tab, resolves a problem that caused the insertion point not to blink or disappear completely, fixes a bug that caused Mellel to fail to open DOCX documents containing empty hyperlinks, and corrects a bug that would cause complex Find Expressions to be lost when switching apps. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, free update, 84.9 MB, release notes, 10.6+)