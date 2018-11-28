Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mellel 4.1.4

Mellel has issued Mellel 4.1.4 with a feast of bug fixes for the word processor built for long-form writing. The release fixes a regression that caused Mellel to fail to move the cursor using the cursor keys after a tab, resolves a problem that caused the insertion point not to blink or disappear completely, fixes a bug that caused Mellel to fail to open DOCX documents containing empty hyperlinks, and corrects a bug that would cause complex Find Expressions to be lost when switching apps. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, free update, 84.9 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Mellel 4.1.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum