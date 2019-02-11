Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Mellel has issued Mellel 4.1.5, a bug-focused maintenance release for the word processor built for long-form writing. The update resolves a problem that caused Mellel to hang when searching backwards in documents containing annotations that start on an inline (autotitles, citations, etc.), updates templates so the note height limit is not 100%, fixes a bug that caused Mellel to hang when setting the note height limit to a low value, addresses issues with importing DOCX documents from Ulysses and Pandoc, and improves handling of documents containing illegal characters. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, free update, 86.4 MB, release notes, 10.6+)