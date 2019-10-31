Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Mellel has posted Mellel 4.2.5, fixing a bug that caused crashes with some documents when running macOS 10.15 Catalina. In particular, the way that Catalina modifies the behavior for reporting areas that required mouse cursor shape adjustment (i.e., switching from an arrow to an I-beam) caused a crash in some Mellel documents with elaborate tables. Version 4.2.5 addresses this issue and improves overall mouse adjustment and accuracy. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, free update, 82.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)