Mellel has issued Mellel 4.2, a major update that introduces a revamped tables feature with new attributes and options such as headers and footers, repeating headers, styles, alternating row colors, outer padding, and corner radius. Other tables-related additions include formulas (Sum, Average, Product, and Standard deviation functions), a new selection mode for modifying a table “as object,” and column and row resizing user interface improvements (see this Mellel blog post for a complete rundown of the new table features).

The word processor built for long-form writing also makes contextual menus more consistent for Text boxers, adds proper support for undo, drag and drop, and editing inline hyperlinks in the Page style editor for headers and footers, adds the .docx file type to the document types list, and resolves many issues with cursor management in text boxes inside tables. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, free update, 82.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)